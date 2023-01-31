Sharjah shorter workweek: 3-day weekend a success; 88% increase in productivity

Official evaluation of the new work system found 74 per cent increase in the attendance rate, while sick leave rates decreased by 46 per cent

By A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 9:38 PM

Sharjah’s shorter workweek has paid rich dividends, with employees reporting an 88 per cent increase in productivity and a 90 per cent rise in job satisfaction. The move has also left happier customers, with a satisfaction rate of 94 per cent.

Sharjah government departments switched to a three-day weekend in January last year, with employees getting Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays off.

An official evaluation of the new work system found a 74 per cent increase in the attendance rate, while sick leave rates decreased by 46 per cent. Authorities also noted a 61 per cent rise in the rate of providing e-government services outside official working hours.

The study found a 90 per cent improvement in job performance, with 91 per cent of employees saying they felt happy after the government implemented the new system. About 87 per cent noted the move had a positive impact on mental health. Nearly 85 per cent said the system helps them strike a balance between work and family life, while 96 per cent said they enjoyed their 3-day weekend more.

There has been a 70 per cent increase in participation in social events, while 62 per cent of employees said they used the extra time for exercise and hobbies. About 59 per cent are pursuing private commercial projects, while 52 per cent are looking to complete their education.

About 93 per cent of government department customers said the staff met their needs. Eighty-five per cent of respondents hailed the speed of response to requests.

The study's results were presented during a meeting of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC). Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah chaired the meeting.

