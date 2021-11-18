What's strong with you? Fitbit to host an interactive session for the next wknd. conversations

Dubai - The event will take place on Sunday, November 21

by Somya Mehta Published: Thu 18 Nov 2021, 10:14 PM

What’s the definition of strength in today’s world? Traditionally strength has been defined as how strong one is physically; rarely one looks at strength from the lens of a holistic view of health.

Fitbit has returned as the Official Health and Wellness Partner of the fifth-anniversary edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2021, which will includes a month-long calendar of physical events, sports, and health and wellness activities that will take place across the city from 29 October – 27 November 2021.

For the third consecutive year, Fitbit is encouraging residents of Dubai to take part in DFC by dedicating 30 minutes daily to their health and wellbeing through exercise at home or DFC challenges and activities.

As part of the wknd. conversation interactive sessions, wknd. and Fitbit are teaming up for an invite only event on Sunday, November 21 and shall include a panel discussion between affluent speakers like Malavika Varadhan, Jessica Smith and Prateek Kewalaramani, to shed light on a more holistic view of health, in line with Fitbit’s approach of finding one's inner strength.

Spotlighting the topic ‘Redefining Strength’, the event aims to bring together influential voices, fitness experts and ambassadors to foster a dialogue about the connecting pillars of health, including both physical and mental factors such as sleep, stress and heart health and how wearable technology in this domain can aid one’s journey to better health and discovering what's strong with you.

Readers interested in attending the event can register for a spot by writing to marketing@khaleejtimes.com with the subject line: “wknd. conversations”. Selected readers will receive an email confirmation with further details to attend at Dubai Fitness Challenge, Kite Beach Fitness Village.

