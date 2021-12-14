UAE: Expat family thanks Sheikha Latifa for paying for son's treatment

Dubai Islamic Bank also donated Dh2 million towards his medical expenses

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 4:26 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 4:31 PM

Saif Ismail is from Morocco and has a Syrian father, suffers from spinal muscular atrophy, a rare genetic neuromuscular disease that causes muscles to become weak.

Saif’s family thanked Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wife of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, for paying the remaining amount of the treatment.

Speaking to Khaleej Times the mother Hayat Mubda said Sheikha Latifa’s humanitarian action is not new to the people of the Emirates; everyone is aware of her generosity.

He is their only child and suffers from a rare disease. Hayat added that due to this disease, he was unable to breathe or swallow.

Sheikha Latifa’s initiative reflected the path that the UAE wise leadership took to help other people inside and outside the UAE, she added.

She also thanked the International Charitable Organisation for opening an account for donations for her son.

She added that the announcement of the donation began four days ago, and Shaikha Latifa responded to on Monday.

She thanked Dubai Islamic Bank for donating Dh2 million.