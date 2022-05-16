Watch: Saudi King Salman leaves hospital after colonoscopy

The 86-year-old monarch was admitted on the evening of May 7

By Reuters Published: Mon 16 May 2022, 7:58 AM

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia left hospital on Sunday following a colonoscopy last week, the royal court said in a statement on state media.

Saudi TV ran a video clip showing the 86-year-old monarch walking slowly using a cane as he left King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the city of Jeddah, where he was admitted on the evening of May 7.

An entourage kept close and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, appeared in the clip.

King Salman, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, became ruler of the world's top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than two-and-a-half-years years as the crown prince and deputy premier.

He underwent bladder surgery in 2020 and had the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced in March.