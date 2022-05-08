UAE leaders congratulate King Salman on success of medical tests

Saudi Ruler will stay in hospital for some time after undergoing a colonoscopy

By WAM Published: Sun 8 May 2022, 10:36 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have sent congratulatory messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, after undergoing successful medical tests at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah.

The UAE leaders prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant King Salman good health and longevity, wishing Saudi Arabia and its people further progress, prosperity, security and peace under King Salman’s leadership.

Saudi Arabia’s Ruler will stay in hospital for some time to rest on doctors’ advice after undergoing a colonoscopy on Sunday afternoon, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said, citing the royal court.

It said the results of the colonoscopy were fine, and did did not say exactly how long the kind would be in hospital.

