UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist Houthi militias' latest attacks targeting civilian objects in various locations, which were carried out in a deliberate, systematic manner using ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drones.
The Arab Coalition, Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces, and Royal Saudi Air Force intercepted some of the attacks, while others caused damage to civilian facilities, homes, and private property.
In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE said that the continued threat of these attacks by the Houthi militias reflects their blatant disregard for the international community, the efforts made to end the Yemeni crisis, and all international laws and norms.
The MoFAIC urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts that threaten the security and safety of civilians as well as the security of global energy supplies and economic stability. It also called on the international community to support measures taken by the Arab Coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, to stop the Houthi militias from targeting civilian objects and deter their threats to countries of the region.
The UAE reiterated its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over these subversive terrorist attacks and underscored its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security and stability.
The UAE also underlined its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities, stressing that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.
