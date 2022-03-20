Houthi attacks target civilian, economic facilities in Saudi

Israel’s border police said its forces came under heavy gunfire during an operation in the camp to arrest a suspect
MENA2 weeks ago
Houthi drone attacks targeted civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, according to local media reports.
Photos shared by the official news agency, SPA, showed material damage to facilities in Khamis Mushait, a water desalination plant in the city of Al Shaqeeq and Aramco’s facility in Jazan.
Local media reports said the Saudi-led coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepted and destroyed four drones launched toward southern Saudi Arabia.
ALSO READ:
Civilian vehicles and residential homes were damaged in an attack by the Houthi militia on a gas station in Khamis Mushait, SPA said, adding that there was no loss of life.
Attacks also targeted a water desalination plant in Al Shaqeeq and Aramco’s facility in Jazan.
The coalition said that the escalation of attacks by Houthis, targeting economic and civil facilities is a response to a call for talks by the Gulf Cooperation Council.
The coalition added that a hostile attack targeted a power station in southern Dhahran Al Janub city.
The Saudi-based Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) plans to invite Yemeni parties including the Houthis for consultations in Riyadh this month, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
Israel’s border police said its forces came under heavy gunfire during an operation in the camp to arrest a suspect
MENA2 weeks ago
Investigations are underway.
MENA2 weeks ago
Two of the gas fields are 'non-conventional'.
MENA2 weeks ago
Authorities said they had discovered two kidnap victims during the operation
MENA2 weeks ago
The delegation further warned that at least 18 million Afghans are facing food insecurity
MENA2 weeks ago
Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says he had spoken by phone with the European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrel
MENA3 weeks ago
Dozens of female pupils wearing the hijab were eager to resume classes
MENA3 weeks ago
A flashy signboard at the celebration site read: “Like a phoenix, we rose from the ashes."
MENA3 weeks ago