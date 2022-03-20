Houthi attacks target civilian, economic facilities in Saudi

Saudi-led coalition destroys four drones launched toward southern Saudi Arabia

Damage caused by a Houthi attack on an Aramco facility in Saudi's Jazan. — SPA

By Web Desk Published: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 2:33 AM

Houthi drone attacks targeted civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, according to local media reports.

Photos shared by the official news agency, SPA, showed material damage to facilities in Khamis Mushait, a water desalination plant in the city of Al Shaqeeq and Aramco’s facility in Jazan.

Local media reports said the Saudi-led coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepted and destroyed four drones launched toward southern Saudi Arabia.

Civilian vehicles and residential homes were damaged in an attack by the Houthi militia on a gas station in Khamis Mushait, SPA said, adding that there was no loss of life.

Attacks also targeted a water desalination plant in Al Shaqeeq and Aramco’s facility in Jazan.

The coalition said that the escalation of attacks by Houthis, targeting economic and civil facilities is a response to a call for talks by the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The coalition added that a hostile attack targeted a power station in southern Dhahran Al Janub city.

The Saudi-based Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) plans to invite Yemeni parties including the Houthis for consultations in Riyadh this month, Reuters reported on Tuesday.