New UAE labour rules: 3 work models to choose from for private, govt sector employees

Employees are allowed to combine more than one job model as long as it doesn't violate the maximum number of hours

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 12:26 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 12:56 PM

UAE citizens and residents can obtain flexible, temporary or part-time jobs with the federal government and public companies starting February 2, 2022.

On Monday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced new general provisions, under Federal Decree Law no. 47 of 2021, that aim to unify the working systems across the country.

The new provisions expand the work options from full-time schemes, providing employees with the opportunity to get flexible, temporary or part-time contracts when applying for the federal government or private jobs.

Earlier last month, the ministry provided the work models for the private sector under the new labour law. The general provisions expand the work models to the federal government sector as the country strives to build a flexible and integrated workplace that responds to the post-pandemic world and attracts global talents.

Employees can combine more than one job model as long as it doesn't violate the maximum number of hours stated in the law, which are 48 hours a week and 144 hours for three weeks.

Here are the work models that people will be able to obtain in the UAE's workplace starting next year:

Part-time work: The scheme allows employees to work for more than one employer for a specific number of hours or days either on-site or remotely in accordance with the contract.

Temporary work: Employees are hired on a project basis or for specific tasks. Contracts end with the project's completion.

Flexible work: Contracts under this scheme enable employees to work on different days and times depending on the job conditions and requirements. Employees may choose their working hours.

