Dubai announces end-of-service saving scheme for some expats

Federal employees received the Prime Minister's medals in 15 categories, while ministries and federal institutions were honoured in 17 categories
Government1 week ago
An end-of-service savings scheme announced for expatriates working in Dubai Government departments will protect their rights, a top official has said.
It will offer them opportunities to invest or protect their end-of-service benefits, said Abdullah Al Basti, secretary-general of the Executive Council of Dubai.
This came as the Steering Committee of the ‘Savings Scheme for Foreign Employees in the Government of Dubai’ announced the scheme’s enrolment and implementation mechanism.
Al Basti, who is also chairman of the Steering Committee, said: “The Savings Scheme will play a key role in enhancing the economic and social stability that #Dubai offers its employees.”
ALSO READ:
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
Federal employees received the Prime Minister's medals in 15 categories, while ministries and federal institutions were honoured in 17 categories
Government1 week ago
The RTA chief praised the meritorious services rendered by these employees during their career in the Government of Dubai
Government1 week ago
Multiple investment schemes will be offered to employees, including Sharia-compliant ones
Government1 week ago
Dubai Crown Prince chaired the Executive Council meeting, and approved the fund for foreign employees in the government sector
Government1 week ago
Public Prosecution issues legal reminder for people of UAE.
Government1 week ago
The resolution also designated the Houthis as an entity on the Yemen Sanctions List under the arms embargo.
Government2 weeks ago
Integrated system to offer alternatives to employment insurance, protect labour rights
Government2 weeks ago
The Federal National Council, which was established in 1972, has played an important role in the UAE’s development
Government2 weeks ago