Dubai announces end-of-service saving scheme for some expats

It will play a key role in enhancing the economic and social stability

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 5:24 PM Last updated: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 5:34 PM

An end-of-service savings scheme announced for expatriates working in Dubai Government departments will protect their rights, a top official has said.

It will offer them opportunities to invest or protect their end-of-service benefits, said Abdullah Al Basti, secretary-general of the Executive Council of Dubai.

This came as the Steering Committee of the ‘Savings Scheme for Foreign Employees in the Government of Dubai’ announced the scheme’s enrolment and implementation mechanism.

Al Basti, who is also chairman of the Steering Committee, said: “The Savings Scheme will play a key role in enhancing the economic and social stability that #Dubai offers its employees.”

