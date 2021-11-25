Winter Fashion 2021: Trends and outfit ideas for the colder months

How investing in second-hand clothing can further the cause of sustainability
Fashion1 year ago
Embrace the cool winter breeze with this chic-yet-comfy sweatshirt to keep you warm
Excited to have that warm cuppa on-the-go this winter? This neutral puffer jacket is the perfect addition to add a touch of comfort and style
Nothing reads winter more than knitted sweatshirts, beanies and scarves to style your everyday looks
Something for everyone! Whether it’s smart woolies, stylish earmuffs or cosy loungewear sets, there’s a wide variety of winter warmers to choose from
From different colours to styles and sizes, the winter collection offers jackets and sweaters to go with every occasion, whether you want to keep it casual with a sweater vest or go for a more formal evening attire with a black collar jacket
Looking to make a style statement? This slim-fit striped cardigan will help you do just that
How investing in second-hand clothing can further the cause of sustainability
Fashion1 year ago
From see-through options to sequined to word-heavy to diamond-studded options, who thought we'd be spoilt for choice?
Fashion1 year ago
The industry is being called to account for exploiting Black culture for profit. Reform is the only way forward
Fashion1 year ago
The setup may well be the future of fashion
Fashion1 year ago
Their work is part of the #AThread4Cause initiative by the Arab Fashion Council, the first of its kind in the UAE.
Fashion1 year ago
Fashion will get the much-needed overhaul post-pandemic; eco-friendly fabrics and long-lasting items will rule, LBDs to give way to sweat pants and full sleeves blouses, and more
Fashion1 year ago
The UAE now has its very own pyjama subscription service
Fashion1 year ago