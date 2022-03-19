Sheikh Hamdan meets Japan’s Minister for World Expo 2025 at world fair

Expo 2020: Sheikh Hamdan tours Morocco, Switzerland, Baden-Württemberg pavilions; meets CEO of Whoop
Expo 2020
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Saturday met Wakamiya Kenji, Japan’s Minister for the World Expo 2025, at the Japanese Pavilion, at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The Japanese minister shared with Sheikh Hamdan his country’s preparations to host the next edition of the World Expo, which is scheduled to take place from April 13 to October 13, 2025, in Yumeshima Island in Osaka, Japan.
During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai is committed to sharing the knowledge, expertise and insights it has acquired from its successful hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai with the organisers of World Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai.
The Japanese minister shared with Sheikh Hamdan the progress of plans to host the upcoming mega event at a site in Yumeshima Island, which is set to welcome about 150 countries and 25 international organisations.
Expo 2025 will be the third time Osaka will be hosting the global event after two previous editions in 1970 and 1990.
In November 2018, Japan won the bid to host the World Expo edging out the Russian city of Yekaterinburg and the Azerbaijani capital Baku.
The meeting was also attended by other officials and dignitaries.
