Expo 2020: Sheikh Hamdan tours Morocco, Switzerland, Baden-Württemberg pavilions; meets CEO of Whoop

The Dubai Crown Prince and Whoop CEO discussed the latest trends in the wearable technology market.

Sheikh Hamdan with Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of the Boston-based company Whoop. Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 9:41 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Thursday met Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of the Boston-based company Whoop, a leading developer of next-generation wearable technology for optimising human performance and health. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Hamdan and the Whoop CEO discussed the latest trends in the wearable technology market. He was briefed on the company’s plans to further enhance its product, software and analytics and play a larger role in the professional sports and health and fitness markets by targeting a wider audience with biometric data visualisation.

Ahmed praised Dubai’s future-oriented vision and its business friendly environment, which has attracted vast investments from innovative companies especially in the technology sector. He said Dubai has become a destination of choice for technology companies seeking to establish their regional headquarters due to its advanced infrastructure and superior business-enabling services. Dubai’s support has enabled many start-ups to become global players and unicorn companies and sign billion dollar acquisition deals with major international companies.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan toured the pavilions of Morocco, Switzerland, and Baden-Württemberg, a German state.

The Dubai Crown Prince was introduced to Morocco Pavilion’s immersive experience that showcases the country’s modernity and traditions. One of the highlights of the pavilion is a fascinating insight into Morocco’s commitment to sustainability. At the Swiss Pavilion, he was introduced to the pavilion’s curated visual journey that informs visitors about the nation’s history, culture, ecology, natural beauty, innovation, cuisine and arts. He also visited the pavilion of Baden-Württemberg, a German state that is participating for the first time with an independent pavilion in Expo. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about 25 pioneering scientific innovations and projects from Baden- Württemberg, as well as paintings and images distributed on high wooden poles in the pavilion that shed light on the scientific and cultural diversity of the city.

