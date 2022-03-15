Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Expo 2020 Dubai to distribute 200,000 goodie bags to children

Haq Al Laila celebrations to feature camel parade.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 11:24 AM Last updated: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 11:27 AM

Expo 2020 Dubai is a popular draw for young visitors, with over 2.7 million children visiting the mega event since it opened in October last year.

And this Friday, March 18, Expo 2020 will host a fun event to mark Haq Al Laila.

Haq Al Laila is a time of celebration that symbolises giving and is marked on the 15th of Shaaban, in preparation for the arrival of the Holy Month of Ramadan two weeks later.

In the evening, Emirati children wear colourful, traditional clothes and go door-to-door in their neighbourhood singing a song in exchange for sweets.

For Haq Al Laila, Expo 2020 will be distributing 200,000 goodie bags for children including crisps and sweets. A camel parade, comprising 50 camels, will entertain young visitors in the evening, while bespoke stamps will be available at some Visitor Centres and at Expo 2020 Dubai’s latest family entertainment venue, The Family Place.

The Majlises near these Visitor Centres will have panels explaining the meaning and significance of Haq Al Laila.