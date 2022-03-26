Expo 2020: Luxembourg sports minister joins Dubai run

More than15,000 runners joined the race

Wam

By Wam Published: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 7:31 PM

Georges Engel, Minister of Sports of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg joined more than15,000 runners in the Expo 2020 Dubai Run 3 on Saturday morning.

Expo 2020 Dubai Run 3 aims to attract runners of all abilities and nationalities – from beginners and casual joggers to avid racers and ultra-marathoners.

The run, which began at 7am, is the fastest way to see the whole world in one place, taking in the best of Expo 2020 and many of its pavilions and attractions.

Georges Engel completed the 10km fun run, part of the most iconic Run Event of the year, and gave away prizes for winners of the for the 3, 5 or 10km fun run.

Runners experienced the amazing route that took them past international pavilions, saw the stunning architecture of the Expo’s magnificence in the Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity Districts and of course the incredible Al Wasl Dome.

The event is the grand finale at the epic Expo 2020 Dubai Run.