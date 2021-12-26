Expo 2020 Dubai: Saudi pavilion organises dance show for children

Performed by a group of 10-year-old girls

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: SPA

By Web Desk Published: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 7:37 AM

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has organised a theatrical song and dance show in Arabic and English, performed by a group of Saudi 10-year-old girls.

The show, which shed light on the beauty and cultural richness of the Kingdom’s diverse natural areas, was attended by a spectacular audience and received a wide public response, especially from families and children, reports SPA.

The event was conducted by a seven-member troupe that dazzled the audience with their mastery of the integrated artistic performance that combined dancing, acting and singing on the stage in front of the Saudi pavilion at the international exhibition.

The pavilion is also hosting a “16 Windows” cultural program that aims to support and promote Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector, showing the true essence of the Kingdom by bringing together the best Saudi minds in various intellectual, cultural and creative fields.

The Saudi pavilion is offering — over the six months — more than 1,800 events, activities, programs, and themed weeks that reflect the Kingdom’s rich nature, vibrant society, longstanding heritage and economic opportunities.

There are also a sustainable energy station, exhibitions featuring Saudi heritage handicrafts, popular folklore shows, and famous dishes from all of the country’s regions. Pavilion visitors can also go on discovery tours that reflect the spirit of Saudi Arabia and highlight its cultural innovations and economic and investment opportunities.

The pavilion is considered to be the largest after that of the host’s and has already achieved three Guinness World Records for the largest interactive light floor, the longest interactive water curtain and the largest interactive digital screen mirror.