Expo 2020 Dubai: Visitors pray for humanity during Holy See service

The performances were followed by a live stream of the Christmas Mass from Bethlehem

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 25 Dec 2021, 2:31 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai visitors marked Christmas Eve at Expo 2020 Dubai with a memorable prayer service for humanity organised by the Holy See.

Award-winning Lebanese singer Tania Kassis and the Festival Chorus wowed guests with an extra-special carol service on the Jubilee Stage.

The Holy See is the world’s smallest sovereign state with a global influence, and the central government of the Catholic Church.

The Holy See Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is located in the Mobility District, where visitors can discover the importance of sustaining inter-religious and diplomatic dialogue.

