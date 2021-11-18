The Global Tolerance Alliance was launched at a special event held at the Italy pavilion
The Rajasthan week at the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai ends on Thursday. With 18 Letter of Intents (LoI) and 24 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) involving an investment of around Rs400 billion (Dh19 billion), the state signs off in style.
These investments are proposed in various sectors such as tourism, logistics, petroleum, agriculture & food processing, e-waste recycling & energy, IT and real estate, among others.
The week witnessed a series of one-to-one meetings, roundtables, business and media interactions and cultural programmes.
The delegation was led by three Ministers, Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Minister for Urban Development & Housing, Parsadi Lal Meena, Minister for Industry and Arjun Singh Bamaniya, Minister of State for Industry, Government of Rajasthan, among other top officials.
The state government has framed its investor-friendly policies, like RIPS-2019 and MSME Act, to make investors in Dubai aware of Rajasthan's possibilities for businesses to grow, thrive, and succeed. The state government has launched one-stop shop to ensure ease of doing business.
