Expo 2020 Dubai: Palestine celebrates National Day with live performances

The pavilion represents the country’s history and highlights its growing tourism industry

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 24 Dec 2021, 6:49 PM

Palestine celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday with a flag raising ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza and a concert featuring performances from Asayel band of folk art and singers Tony Qattan and Manal Mousa.

Khaled Osaily, Minister of National Economy for the State of Palestine, was welcomed by Khalifa Shahin, Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Najeeb Al Ali, Executive Director, Office of the Commissioner-General, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Osaily thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the generous sponsorship and fraternal embrace of the Palestine pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“We express our utmost appreciation and thanks for the efforts made by the United Arab Emirates, in particular the Emirate of Dubai and those in charge of managing Expo in building this World Expo," he said.

Najeeb Al Ali said that the Palestine pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai presents a truly unique story of its heritage throughout history and presents a strong reflection of its skilled and creative people.

“The pavilion also showcases the business opportunities and latest developments across various sectors, as well as the products that Palestine offers, such as textiles, olive tree wood, cement, food products and more. The exhibits also shed light on the tremendous variety and progress achieved in education, arts, culture, innovation, and technology,” Al Ali said.

Following the ceremony, guests were treated to a performance by Asayel band of folk art. Founded in 1994 in Ramallah, the band has become one of the most recognisable in the region, comprising more than 100 dancers and singers.

Located in the Opportunity District, the Palestine pavilion represents the country’s history and highlights its growing tourism industry and busy manufacturing sector, as well as opportunities for investment.

Following Palestine’s participation in previous World Expos, its participation at Expo 2020 Dubai continues efforts to familiarise the world with Palestinian heritage and identity.