Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed visits Palestine Pavilion

Children made up a quarter of the total visits
Expo 20201 day ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the Palestine Pavilion during his tour at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Visitors at the pavilion will walk through a floor that is a replica of the streets in Palestine. Marketplaces and illustrations of famed urban landmarks dot the walls of the colourful pavilion.
Also read:
>> Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai
>> Visitor numbers to hit 1 million mark soon, says official
These include the historic Al Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, and the Church of Nativity, a basilica located in Bethlehem in the West Bank.
Various interactive stands, which give a sneak peek into Palestine’s history, are strategically placed inside the pavilion.
The pavilion is a stunning reflection of a deeply historic land. After soaking in the sights and unlocking pieces of history, visitors can conclude their trip by tasting the country's delicious cuisine.
Children made up a quarter of the total visits
Expo 20201 day ago
UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 20201 day ago
The only requirement is they have to apply for the paid-leave in advance
Expo 20201 day ago
The high-energy basketball games are set to wow spectators at the Expo's Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub
Expo 20201 day ago
“As challenges rise, so has our level of determination to work together to create a better future," said the UN deputy secretary-general.
Expo 20202 days ago
The sides discussed the UN’s participation at the Expo and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships
Expo 20202 days ago
National days and honour days at the world fair are opportunities to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus international participants
Expo 20202 days ago
Since the public holiday on Thursday and the subsequent weekend, visitor numbers increased dramatically
Expo 20202 days ago