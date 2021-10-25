Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed visits Palestine Pavilion

Twitter

Dubai - The pavilion is a stunning reflection of a deeply historic land.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the Palestine Pavilion during his tour at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Visitors at the pavilion will walk through a floor that is a replica of the streets in Palestine. Marketplaces and illustrations of famed urban landmarks dot the walls of the colourful pavilion.

Also read:

>> Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai

>> Visitor numbers to hit 1 million mark soon, says official

These include the historic Al Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, and the Church of Nativity, a basilica located in Bethlehem in the West Bank.

Various interactive stands, which give a sneak peek into Palestine’s history, are strategically placed inside the pavilion.

The pavilion is a stunning reflection of a deeply historic land. After soaking in the sights and unlocking pieces of history, visitors can conclude their trip by tasting the country's delicious cuisine.