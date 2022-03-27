Expo 2020 Dubai: Music icons to bring the curtain down on world fair

The evening show is set to wow the audiences with contemporary, youthful, modern-day voices and spirit of the country
Despite people's unwavering hopes for an extension, Expo 2020 Dubai confirmed coming to an end on March 31 with a spectacular ceremony.
Global music icons Christina Aguilera, Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma will mark the end of the six-month-long cultural extravaganza at Al Wasl Plaza, the beating heart of the first World Expo to be held in the region and the same venue where the memorable opening ceremony took place in October.
Dubbed the world's greatest show, Expo 2020 Dubai has become an integral part of the UAE community's lives, leaving behind memories and inspiring innovations that will last a lifetime.
The closing ceremony, which will begin at 7pm, will gaze towards the future through the young girl from the opening ceremony taking the audience on another compelling journey. For 182 days, she has grown, learned and connected with people from around the world— what remains is the final step before she awakens to her full potential.
The celebration will continue into the night, with full headline concerts from each artist across Jubilee Stage and Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre. Jaw-dropping fireworks displays will adorn the city at midnight and 3am.
With over 20 giant screens across the Expo 2020 Dubai site, including the main stages, Festival Garden and various country pavilions, everyone will have the opportunity to live the magic of the historic event that brought together 192 countries towards a great mission - creating a better future for generations to come.
While the curtain will come down on the world's fair, UAE residents and citizens will still be able to enjoy some of Expo 2020's landmarks, including the breathtaking light projections of Al Wasl Plaza, the splashing Water Feature and Garden in the Sky, alongside the cultural experiences of the UAE, India and Saudi Arabia pavilions.
