Expo 2020 Dubai: Maharashtra state week opens at India pavilion

Looking to attract investments to become trillion-dollar economy, says Minster of Industries Subhash Desai

by Anjana Sankar Published: Fri 19 Nov 2021, 5:32 PM

Maharashtra is the growth engine of the Indian economy, and the state is betting big on Expo 2020 Dubai to attract investments, the state's Minster of Industries, Subhash Desai said on Friday.

Inaugurating Maharashtra's presence at the India Pavilion, the minister said, "We are ready to welcome the world from Expo 2020 Dubai. We look forward to signing many MoUs with prospective big corporates and governments."

Desai said his state's plans to become a trillion-dollar economy would see it play a bigger role in India's growth story after attracting strong investments even during the Covid pandemic.

Under the theme "Magnetic Maharashtra," the India pavilion will showcase Maharashtra's industrial and financial strength and its capital Mumbai, known as the richest Indian state, in the next two weeks. A 2018 report by New World Wealth ranked the city as the 12th wealthiest global city with a total private wealth of US $950 billion.

The colourful inauguration ceremony was marked by performance by folk dancers and Dhol-tasha (percussion instrument).

"Maharashtra is banking big on the investor fraternity as part of its participation in Dubai Expo. The state is expected to sign some key investment initiatives, as well as bi-lateral agreements of economic corporation with strategic investment and country partners and, is offering a series of support services through its industry department, where all the clearances and approvals are available at one platform," Desai said.

Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State for Industries and Tourism, Amit V. Deshmukh, Minister for Medical Education & Cultural Affairs of Govt. of Maharashtra, Dr Anbalagan CEO, MIDC and Nodal Officer, Dubai Expo along with Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai & Dy. Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 and other officials from the state government were also present during the inauguration.

"The state of Maharashtra didn't stop during the pandemic and continued to attract investments from across the globe. Corporates from various countries have signed agreements with Maharashtra to set up their units even during the COVID19 period," Desai added.

Maharashtra is India's most attractive FDI destination and has attracted almost thirty per cent of total FDI flowing in the country from 2000 to 2021. During the pandemic, Maharashtra has attracted investments of around USD 27.5 Bn (October 2019 to June 2021, as per DPIIT). The states' contribution to India's GDP is around 15% and it has a significate share in exports and employment generation for the country.

"We are honoured, proud, and privileged to be a part of Dubai Expo 2020. It provides us with numerous opportunities to promote the state's tourism from such a global platform. We will have strategic partnerships with Dubai and other International tourism companies to further strengthen and collaborate to promote tourism in our state," Tatkare said.

In addition to trade and commerce, showcasing Maharashtra's culture and tourism potential will also be a key part of the state's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.