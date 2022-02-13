Expo 2020 Dubai: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor talks films and football

Kapoor visited the world fair for the first time today

Instagram photo for illustrative purposes

By Husain Rizvi Published: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 6:44 PM Last updated: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 6:46 PM

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor had one piece of advice for fans who had gathered at Expo 2020 Dubai to see him: Play a sport.

Kapoor visited Expo 2020 Dubai for the first time on Sunday, February 13. The joint owner of Mumbai City FC, Kapoor shared his love for football during a Q&A session at Expo 2020's Jubilee Park.

The 39-year-old actor has been playing football since childhood, and said he believes that lessons learned from playing sports can be applied to professions and different aspects of life.

An avid footballer, Kapoor plays as a forward and is usually joined by his friend and film industry colleague Aditya Roy Kapur, who also has a keen interest in the game.

During his session, Kapoor also highlighted his visits to the India and UAE pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai, adding that he was 'fascinated' to see the culture and learn about the roots of every country.

On the work front, it has been nearly four years since Kapoor last appeared in a movie. However, the Sanju star will be starring alongside Shraddha Kapoor in an untitled Luv Ranjan-directorial expected to release in 2023.

Before that, Kapoor will be seen in the much-awaited Brahmastra alongside his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

ALSO READ:

Talking about Brahmastra, Kapoor gave his fans a little sneak peek into the film’s premise. It tells the story of Shiva, a young DJ born with certain powers and a mystery that connects him to fire. An action-adventure, the film is about Shiva reaching his destiny – Brahmastra, which means a powerful weapon.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is set to hit the big screens on September 9.

husain@khaleejtimes.com