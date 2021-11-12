Dubai Air Show: India's aerobatics team returns to UAE after 16 years

Indian Air Force's Sarang, Tejas and Suryakiran groups will return to the country

By WAM Published: Fri 12 Nov 2021, 4:43 PM Last updated: Fri 12 Nov 2021, 4:56 PM

Sixteen years after participating in the Al Ain Grand Prix in 2005, a celebrated aerobatics team from India will return to the UAE, this time to take part in the Dubai Air Show next week.

The team is called Sarang, which means multi-coloured in Hindi, because its aerial manoeuvres produce colourful streaks in their wake on the skies. At the Dubai Air Show, Sarang will be accompanied by the Suryakiran and Tejas aerobatics teams.

Suryakiran means rays of sunlight and Tejas in Hindi means majestic or energetic. The teams arrived in the UAE yesterday and are now preparing for the show, the Indian government's Press Information Bureau said.

"The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been invited by the government of UAE to participate in the Dubai Air Show and perform along with some of the best aerobatics and display teams in the world, including the Saudi Hawks, Russian Knights and the UAE's Al Fursan," the Bureau said. "In addition, the IAF's Light Combat Aircraft Tejas shall be part of the aerobatics and static displays during the show."

The Dubai Air Show will be the first occasion for the Suryakirans and the Tejas to display their aerial manoeuvres in the UAE.