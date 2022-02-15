Dubai Can initiative: 34 locations where you can refill bottles with free drinking water

Sharjah: National Environment Day initiative urges residents to participate, protect planet
A host of activities, exhibitions and educational workshops will be held in the coming week
Environment1 week ago
A new initiative announced in Dubai on Tuesday will help residents cut down on plastic use by encouraging them to replace plastic water bottles with refillable ones.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced the Dubai Can initiative that aims to reduce the use of plastic across the Emirate.
As part of the initiative, water stations have been installed at over 30 locations in Dubai:
1. A4 Space
2. Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood
3. Al Seef
4. Al Shindagha Historical District
5. Al Ittihad Park
6. Bluewaters Island
7. Burj Park
8. City Walk
9. City Centre Deira
10. DMCC Metro Station
11. Dragon Mart
12. Dubai Festival City
13. Dubai Harbour
14. Dubai Marina Al Gharbi Street
15. Dubai Marina Mall
16. Dubai Marina Promenade
17. Dubai Marina Walk
18. Dubai World Trade Centre
19. Executive Towers
20. Gold Souk - Deira
21. Expo 2020
22. JLT Park
23. Kite Beach
24. La Mer
25. Madinat Jumeirah
26. Mall of the Emirates Metro Station
27. Quranic Park
28. Skydive Dubai
29. The Beach
30. The Greens & Views
31. Palm West Beach
32. Zabeel Park
33. Al Ghubaiba Metro Station
34. Al Barsha Pond Park
Visit Dubai has also shared some tips on how residents can become part of the initiative:
>>Carry refillable water containers and persuade family and friends to do the same
>> Inform others about the free drinking water stations around the city and encourage their use
>>Install water filters in your home
>>Practice sustainable living and inspire the community with your actions and choices
