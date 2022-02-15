Dubai Can initiative: 34 locations where you can refill bottles with free drinking water

Sheikh Hamdan announced the initiative that aims to reduce the use of plastic across the Emirate.

Visit Dubai

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 2:30 PM Last updated: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 2:31 PM

A new initiative announced in Dubai on Tuesday will help residents cut down on plastic use by encouraging them to replace plastic water bottles with refillable ones.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced the Dubai Can initiative that aims to reduce the use of plastic across the Emirate.

As part of the initiative, water stations have been installed at over 30 locations in Dubai:

1. A4 Space

2. Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood

3. Al Seef

4. Al Shindagha Historical District

5. Al Ittihad Park

6. Bluewaters Island

7. Burj Park

8. City Walk

9. City Centre Deira

10. DMCC Metro Station

11. Dragon Mart

12. Dubai Festival City

13. Dubai Harbour

14. Dubai Marina Al Gharbi Street

15. Dubai Marina Mall

16. Dubai Marina Promenade

17. Dubai Marina Walk

18. Dubai World Trade Centre

19. Executive Towers

20. Gold Souk - Deira

21. Expo 2020

22. JLT Park

23. Kite Beach

24. La Mer

25. Madinat Jumeirah

26. Mall of the Emirates Metro Station

27. Quranic Park

28. Skydive Dubai

29. The Beach

30. The Greens & Views

31. Palm West Beach

32. Zabeel Park

33. Al Ghubaiba Metro Station

34. Al Barsha Pond Park

ALSO READ:

Visit Dubai has also shared some tips on how residents can become part of the initiative:

>>Carry refillable water containers and persuade family and friends to do the same

>> Inform others about the free drinking water stations around the city and encourage their use

>>Install water filters in your home

>>Practice sustainable living and inspire the community with your actions and choices