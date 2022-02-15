Dubai Can: Now, bring your bottles to get free drinking water across city

Sharjah: National Environment Day initiative urges residents to participate, protect planet
A host of activities, exhibitions and educational workshops will be held in the coming week
Environment1 week ago
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has announced a 'Dubai Can' initiative, to encourage residents to replace their plastic water bottles with refillable ones.
The initiative comes after Dubai’s announcement of a 25-fil charge for single-use plastic bags from July 1.
Dubai Can, a sustainability initiative, will encourage the people of Dubai to use free and safe water stations across the Emirate to refill their bottles. It aims to reduce the use of plastic across Dubai.
The initiative is part of Dubai’s efforts to conserve the environment and promote sustainability.
People can access water stations installed in different parts of Dubai on www.dubaican.com.
ALSO READ:
According to Visit Dubai, the initiative aims to reduce single-use plastic water bottle waste in the city by:
- Encouraging individuals to use refillable water bottles
- Enabling access to free and safe drinking water through the installation and use of water stations across Dubai
- Creating a culture of conscious living by driving awareness on plastic alternatives and sustainability issues.
A host of activities, exhibitions and educational workshops will be held in the coming week
Environment1 week ago
The move ensures the sustainability of fish stocks in the UAE waters and food security: Ministry
Environment2 weeks ago
The new initiatives take a further step by reducing the consumption of items with high environmental impact
Environment2 weeks ago
BAADR aims to reduce food waste, carbon emissions and the consumption of single-use items
Environment3 weeks ago
Nakheel Community Management sends notice to its community members, reminds them about Municipality rules.
Environment3 weeks ago
The latest announcement is in addition to 350,000 new seedlings planted on the island in support of UAE’s ambition to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030.
Environment3 weeks ago
President Moon Jae-in reiterated Seoul’s commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, slash methane emissions and boost renewables
Environment4 weeks ago
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week opens at Expo 2020 Dubai
Environment4 weeks ago