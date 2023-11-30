Veteran Malayalam actress R Subbalakshmi passes away

Singer Ali Sethi on the vibes of the city and the venue he performed and why the diaspora is a more open audience
Veteran Malayalam actress and R Subbalakshmi passed away on Thursday. She was 87.
R Subbalakshmi, also an acclaimed Carnatic musician and composer, was known for her roles as a grandmother in many Malayalam movies.
She acted in over 75 films in various languages — Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telegu, English, Sanskrit and Hindi.
R Subbalakshami is best known for her roles in Malayalam films — Kalyanaraman (2002), Pandippada (2005) and Nandanam (2002).
R Subbalakshami was also the first woman composer of All India Radio from South India. She was also a playback singer and dubbing artist and her daughter Thara Kalyan is a well known actress and classical dancer.
