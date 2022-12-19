'The Archies' with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, wraps filming

Netflix movie is an Indian adaptation of the popular American comic-book series Archie Comics

By PTI Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 12:38 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 12:46 PM

Shooting on Zoya Akhtar's live-action musical film The Archies is finished, the makers announced on Monday.

The Netflix movie, set in the 1960s, is the Indian adaptation of the popular American comic-book series Archie Comics.

Netflix India shared the announcement on its official Twitter page.

"Grab your milkshakes and say Archiesssss, because filming just wrapped and we can't wait to see the gang on-screen! (sic)" the streamer said in the post accompanied by a series of photos.

Billed as a coming-of-age story based in the Anglo-Indian community of India, The Archies follows the life of popular fictional teenagers Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle, among others.

The film marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina are also part of the cast.

According to Netflix, the production on the movie was wrapped on December 16. The Archies is produced by Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby, Graphic India and Archie Comics.

ALSO READ: