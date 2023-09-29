Taylor Swift lends her New York City home to Sophie Turner and her daughters

British actress Sophie Turner is currently living at singer Taylor Swift’s apartment in New York City amid her divorce from Joe Jonas. Swift has lent her home to the Game of Thrones star and her two daughters, Willa and Delphine, according to media reports.

Sophie Turner, 27, and Joe Jonas decided to part ways earlier this month after four years of marriage. They filed for a divorce in Florida’s Miami-Dade County court. As per the filing document, their marriage is “irretrievably broken”.

A local tabloid reported that as Turner fights a legal battle for the custody of her children, Swift, 33, who dated Joe Jonas in 2009, has given the keys to her New York City home to the actress.

Swift had kept the apartment in the Tribeca neighbourhood as an investment property but chose to loan it to Turner temporarily, the report added.

The report added that Turner has been spotted in the neighbourhood and enjoying local food. She was seen leaving the apartment on September 27 with her two daughters — Willa (3) and 14-month-old Delphine — and another woman. Turner was previously staying at the St. Regis Hotel in Midtown, Manhattan.

According to another entertainment outlet, Swift and Turner were spotted together in New York City on several occasions. A source told the outlet that the two celebrities “have always liked and respected each other”.

“They are fans of each other and have been friends for a while. Sophie doesn't care that Taylor dated Joe. It was so long ago and in the past. Taylor has a good time when she's with Sophie and they enjoyed some fun girl time together last night,” said the source.

Last week, Turner sued her estranged husband demanding that their children return to the UK. However, Joe Jonas has refused to do so. “Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup. Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK,” a representative for Joe Jonas told a UK news outlet.

“She demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order,” the representative added.

