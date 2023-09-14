Look: Sophie Turner spotted after separation announcement

The 'Game of Thrones' actor and singer Joe Jonas recently shared their decision to part ways after a four-year marriage

by CT Desk Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 12:08 PM

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner was recently photographed for the first time following her announcement of separation from husband Joe Jonas. The couple, who had been married for four years, recently shared their decision to part ways, much to the surprise of their fans.

In these new pictures obtained by Page Six, Sophie Turner was seen taking a brief smoking break on an outdoor set. Currently, the actor is in Spain working on her upcoming project, Joan, where she portrays the role of British jewel thief Joan Hannington. In the images, Turner can be seen in heavy makeup and sporting a blonde wig, perfectly embodying her character. Notably, she also sported a large temporary tattoo on her back, hinting at intriguing developments in the series.

Last week, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas made their separation official with a joint statement posted on Turner's Instagram account. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019 after several years of dating, expressed their mutual decision to end their marriage amicably. They also requested privacy and understanding from their fans regarding their choice.

Joe Jonas recently addressed some media speculations during a concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. He urged fans to rely on official statements and expressed gratitude for the support they've received. Reports have suggested that Joe is seeking joint custody of their children as part of the divorce settlements.

