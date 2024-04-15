Shah Rukh Khan captures hearts by collecting KKR flags left behind after IPL match

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 4:50 PM

In a heartwarming display of humility at Eden Gardens, Shah Rukh Khan, the charismatic owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), personally cleaned up the spectator area after a recent IPL match, capturing the hearts of his fans once more. Known for his larger-than-life presence, Shah Rukh was spotted at the stadium supporting KKR dressed in the team's purple T-shirt and black pants, his hair casually tied back.

The Kolkata Knight Riders secured an impressive eight-wicket victory against the Lucknow Super Giants, positioning them second in the league standings with four wins out of five matches, totaling eight points. In contrast, LSG holds the fifth spot with six points from three wins and three losses.

The match was a family affair for Shah Rukh, attended by his daughter Suhana Khan, younger son AbRam, and Suhana's close friend Ananya Panday, who all shared moments from the game on social media.

Earlier in April, after KKR's victory over Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam, Shah Rukh made a personal appearance to congratulate the players, affectionately kissing Rishabh Pant's head and embracing other team members.

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the IPL captures Shah Rukh's post-match interactions, where he is seen applauding players like Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Ishant Sharma, further endearing himself to fans and followers. This episode highlights yet another memorable moment from Shah Rukh Khan at an IPL match, as reported by Hindustan Times.

