Dubai: 8 of the most 'Instagrammable' cafes in the city

Published: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 6:46 PM

Explore Dubai's most Instagrammable cafes, where every corner is a photo opportunity waiting to happen! From chic interiors to delectable treats, these cafes are sure to elevate your feed.

Orijins

Located on the ground level of DIFC’s Gate Village, Origins captivates passersby with its vibrant lights and modern white and slate interiors. Always bustling with chic locals—a testament to its popularity—this expansive venue seamlessly blends art and coffee, boasting a design-driven ambience rich in textures and curves. From espresso to filter and drip to milk-based drinks, Origins offers a diverse selection, including sought-after options like Oatly. Indulge in delectable pastries and cakes, perfect for both a treat and Instagram snaps, alongside artisan teas. The atmosphere truly comes alive at night, with operating hours until 10:30pm on weekdays and midnight on weekends, making it the ideal spot for late-night coffee rendezvous in DIFC.

Le Nena Coffee

Located in Dubai's eclectic Al Quoz neighbourhood, La Nena Coffee offers a blend of cafe culture, design studio charm, and homeware treasures all under one roof. Guests can indulge in excellent coffee and a tempting menu of snacks amidst what could be argued as one of Dubai's most distinct coffee shop interiors. Conceived by Al Vida Group, originating from Galicia, Spain, La Nena Coffee showcases a fusion of local materials and traditional design methods. Established as a haven for design enthusiasts since 2020, the cafe is the latest addition, boasting a pet-friendly policy that warmly welcomes furry companions.

Forever Rose

Abu Dhabi's enchanting Forever Rose Cafe made its Dubai premiere in 2020, bringing with it an all-day menu of nutritious delights and indulgent treats to Box Park. The visually captivating 2D cafe, reminiscent of a storybook setting, is meticulously designed in a monochromatic palette of white and grey, with every detail from tables and chairs to ceilings and walls, ensuring a striking contrast against the vibrant colorus of the cafe's food and beverages.

Riina

Positioned at the heart of the fashionable Majid Al Futtaim development, Riina is poised to be the go-to destination for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and exceptional coffee experiences. Embracing organic design elements such as textured walls, natural materials, and vibrant hues, the restaurant exudes a sense of purity, reflected in its Mediterranean-inspired menu free from additives and preservatives. Guests can relish panoramic views of the park and serene lagoons from the terrace while indulging in a variety of beverages, including coffee, matcha, teas, smoothies, juices, health shots, and mocktails. Located at Distrikt, Tilal Al Ghaf, Riina is open from 7am to 11pm, on all days of the week.

Arabian Tea House

At Arabian Tea House, nestled in the historic Bastakiya neighbourhood, a charming hand-painted sign invites guests to discover the allure of the 'old house and secret garden'. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a sprawling courtyard adorned with bougainvillea, offering an unexpectedly spacious retreat. Bathed in sunlight filtering through large trees, the ambience is adorned in serene shades of azure and white, accentuated by rattan and wood furnishings and plush armchairs adorned with comfortable cushions. Soft organza awnings gently sway in the breeze, adding to the tranquil atmosphere. Tea enthusiasts will delight in the selection of 100 varieties, each served in ornate pots and savoured from delicate glasses.

Brunch & Cake

Since its arrival from Barcelona in 2019, Brunch and Cake has emerged as one of Dubai's most sought-after coffee shops. Embracing a boho-chic aesthetic, the restaurant's ethos revolves around the motto 'In Grandma We Trust', offering a diverse menu ranging from nutritious acai bowls to indulgent halloumi pancakes. Such was its popularity in Jumeirah that a second branch was opened at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, followed by additional outposts in Al Wasl and Al Bateen. During peak hours, securing a table may pose a challenge, but the experience is always well worth the wait.

Tania’s Teahouse

Tania’s Teahouse stands out as Dubai's ultimate Instagram-worthy cafe. Whether you adore matcha, relish breakfast delights, or simply seek a charming spot to unwind, Sereni-tea by Tania’s Teahouse expertly merges delectable cuisine with stylish aesthetics. Offering an array of visually appealing beverages and coffees, along with scrumptious salads, this cafe promises a delightful experience. For those craving a serene and visually pleasing cafe in the city, Tania’s Teahouse is an absolute must-visit destination.

Tiffany Blue Box Café

The Middle East's inaugural Blue Box Cafe resides in Dubai Mall. This cafe immerses patrons in the iconic Tiffany blue ambience, complete with a striking centrepiece of Tiffany boxes and stylish marble accents. It kickstarts the day with the famously chic Breakfast at Tiffany's, featuring a menu of French-inspired New York classics. Transitioning into the afternoon, Tea at Tiffany's offers a delightful opportunity to linger with loved ones. Amidst shopping escapades, guests can indulge in refined all-day dining with a delicate French flair. Operating from 10am to 12am daily, the Blue Box Café at Tiffany & Co. Dubai Mall invites visitors to savour elevated dining experiences. For inquiries, call 04 250 4935.

