Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'done' with facing challenges in life

The actor discussed how she is faring with her ongoing battle against an autoimmune condition

Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared details on how she is faring with her ongoing battle against myositis. Samantha, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition last year while she recovering from her divorce with Naga Chaitanya.

In a recent interview with Indian entertainment portal Pinvilla, the Yashoda actor said that her fight with myositis is "slow and very arduous” but her work helped her stay “grounded and centred.”

“Trust me, I don’t want any bigger challenges in life than this, I am done,” she said. “I thought I was already having a pretty difficult period. So I thought I had learned everything that life had to teach me and I thought I had grown enough. But these eight months have shown me a lot more of grounding and who I am as a person, and what mental strength really is.”

In October 2022, the Eega star revealed in a long note on social media that she is being treated for myositis. “A few months back, I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon,” she wrote.

Samantha also said that she is "very grateful to all the producers and directors" who understood what she was going through, who waited patiently for her to get back, and who are patient right now on sets. "No day is the same. Every day is different. There are highs, there are lows, and there are really bad lows. They wait for me, they give me the strength that I need. It’s the one thing that has made me fight harder,” she said.

Samantha's upcoming film Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar, and also starring Dev Mohan, will hit the theaters on April 14.

