'RRR' beats Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' to win big at Hollywood Critics Association Award

The film's director SS Rajamouli ecstatically accepted the award on behalf of the team and made quite an impressive address

By ANI Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 9:40 AM Last updated: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 9:47 AM

After winning the Critics' Choice and Golden Globes, 'RRR' has now beaten Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards.

Not just that, 'RRR' bagged two other awards in the 'Best Original Song' and 'Best Stunts' categories.

Film's director SS Rajamouli ecstatically accepted the award on behalf of the team and made quite an impressive address.

He said, "I think I need to go backstage and check...I think I'll be starting growing wings already...with the second one! Thank you so much it means a lot! I can't express in words how much it means..."

He continued, "This is the 'Best Action Film' (award), we won the 'Best Stunts' (award), but probably the 'Best Stunt' (award) was for the best stunt choreographer...and...I really would have loved to have the stunt choreographers here to see this because I think that is the team that works so hard and puts their life on the line to entertain us. I think I'll take this opportunity to ask all the major awards to make a special category for the stunt guys....stunt choreographers, they really, really deserve that! This is for all the stunt choreographers, not only in my country but across the world who really work hard to entertain us all."

He concluded by thanking the Association - "Thank you HCA again! This really means a lot to me...thank you. Now, I'm flying!"

'RRR' superstar Ram Charan was also present at the Awards ceremony and even presented an award.

With the win, fans have all their hopes pinned on an Oscar. Team 'RRR' is currently in Los Angeles and will be attending the Oscars on March 12. 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu has been nominated for the Oscars in 'Original Song' category.

In January this year, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category.

'Naatu Naatu' was nominated alongside Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from 'Where The Crawdads Sing', 'Ciao Papa' from 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio', Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

5 days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards.

'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan bagged the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song for its track 'Naatu Naatu'. It also picked up the 'Critics' choice award for 'Best Foreign language film' in a ceremony held in Los Angeles.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.