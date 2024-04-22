Ranveer Singh praises Deepika Padukone's 'Lady Singham' look

Published: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 4:21 PM

Deepika Padukone left everyone impressed with her new look as the lady Singham from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

Husband and actor Ranveer Singh couldn't stop gushing over his wife and gave a shout-out to his 'sherni'. Taking to Instagram stories, Ranveer shared Deepika's poster and wrote, "Sherni".

Building more anticipation about the upcoming action thriller Singham Again, Rohit Shetty treated fans with a new glimpse of 'Lady Singham' Deepika on April 19.

Rohit took to Instagram and shared a motion poster of Deepika.

The video captured Deepika, who is donning the role of fierce Shakti Shetty in the film, striking Ajay Devgn's iconic pose.

Last year, on the occasion of the first day of Navratri unveiled the first look of Deepika as the lady cop Shakti Shetty.

In the poster, Deepika donned the cop uniform for the first time. She is seen sitting in front of what seems like a burning vehicle, holding the guy with a gun in his mouth.

In the second post, the Pathaan actor is seen holding a gun with a bandage on her hand and a smile on her face.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Meanwhile, Deepika will also be seen in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will also be reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again.

He will also headline Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, slated to arrive in 2025.

While announcing the film, Farhan requested the audience to give the same love to Ranveer as they showered on previous Don instalments.

"In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way," he wrote.

"The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan," the post further read.

ALSO READ: