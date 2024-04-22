Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal host intimate baby shower

Published: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 4:10 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 4:11 PM

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who will soon embrace parenthood hosted an intimate baby shower on Sunday, which was attended by their friends and family. Several inside pictures and videos from the baby shower are going viral on social media.

One of Varun and Natasha's fan pages shared the pictures and videos featuring the couple on Instagram. The photos captured Natasha in a white floral off-shoulder dress, gently cradling her baby bump, while dad-to-be Varun opted for a casual white T-shirt that he teamed up with a blue floral shirt with matching trousers.

The parents-to-be posed with their friends and family in other pictures.

In one of the videos, Varun's mother, Karuna Dhawan, was seen dancing to the background music, while his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, was also present on the occasion.

Mira Rajput Kapoor, who is actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, also attended the baby shower and on Sunday shared a cute picture from the special occasion.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Varun shared the cake photo. It is a tiered cake with a cute little teddy on top. The caption reads, "Congratulations Nats & VD. Congrats VD & Natasha," followed by a pink heart emoji.

On behalf of Natasha and Varun, their team even distributed sweets to the paps who were stationed outside their residence.

Earlier this year in February, Varun and Natasha shared the news about their pregnancy. The couple posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength."

Varun tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha on January 24, 2021. The wedding was a close-knit affair with very few guests in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the work front, Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film Baby John, directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

