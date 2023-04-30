Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: How Bollywood celebs stunned the Met Gala red carpet in the past

Alia Bhatt is the next Bollywood diva who will make her Met Gala debut this year

Published: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 12:18 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 12:20 PM

It is that time of the year again. The biggest night in fashion, the Met Gala, returns May 1.

This year, the uniquely star-studded evening, a fundraiser for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, will be hosted by Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa, along with Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

The theme of both the party and the long-running exhibit it launches: late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 after a career in which he transformed Chanel but also stoked controversy with contentious remarks about everything from #MeToo to curvy bodies.

Met Gala is one of the most photographed event in the world for its head-spinning red carpet attendees.

We’re talking Rihanna as a bejeweled pope. Zendaya as Cinderella with a light-up gown. Katy Perry as a chandelier morphing into a hamburger. And Kim Kardashian, well, who can forget her attires, from a dark bodysuit that covered even her face to Marilyn Monroe's actual, rhinestone-studded “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress (borrowed from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum), changing the minute she got inside to protect it.

While the star-studded event has countless international icons in attendance, our very own Bollywood celebrities have also marked their presence.

At this year's Met Gala, B-town diva Alia Bhatt is set to make her debut. She will be wearing designer Prabal Gurung's creation at the grand fashion gala.

A few other Indian celebrities have walked the red carpet at Met Gala before Alia. That said, let's take a look at the Bollywood divas as they stunned the Met Gala red carpet in the past with their looks.

Priyanka Chopra

In 2017, global icon Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet in a Ralph Lauren thigh-high slit gown with a popped collar, with a never-ending trail that became a highlight of her look.

She was present the following year, again in a Ralph Lauren burgundy velvet dress paired with an elaborate golden headpiece.

Her last appearance at the Met Gala was in 2019. She wore a silver Dior gown with feather embellishments at the bottom. But the highlight was undoubtedly her hairstyle.

The Citadel actress has confirmed that she will return to the annual fundraising gala this year.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone first attended the Met Gala event in 2017. Her outfit was a pristine white satin dress by Tommy Hilfiger.

In 2018, Deepika wore a thigh slit red gown by Prabal Gurung.

Her last appearance was in 2019 when she wore Zac Posen's princess-style pink gown.

(with inputs from AP, ANI)

ALSO READ: