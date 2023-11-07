Watch: Virat Kohli flies economy class, attempts to hide face with mask and cap

India cricketer Virat Kohli.

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 1:21 PM

Talismanic Indian batter Virat Kohli was spotted travelling economy class while flying to Bengaluru. India’s final World Cup league stage game is scheduled to take place in the southern city where the hosts will face the Netherlands on Sunday.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Kohli can be seen boarding an IndiGo flight. The star cricketer opted for an aisle seat and was seen interacting with a woman, sitting next to him on the flight.

The cricketer was seen donning a face mask, glasses, and a baseball cap, probably in an attempt to hide his identity. He boarded the flight and quickly occupied the premium economy seat while co-passengers rushed to record the superstar in their midst.

Having notched a record-equalling 49th century against South Africa, Kohli is now preparing for India’s final league-stage game at the World Cup.

Bengaluru holds a special place for Kohli. He has represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in all 16 seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As per multiple Indian media outlets, Kohli’s wife and Indian actor Anushka Sharma was also recently spotted at the Bengaluru airport. According to the reports, Anushka may very well be present at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to cheer for his husband.

In a now-viral social media post, Anushka was seen donning an oversized white shirt paired with shorts and sneakers while making her way outside the airport in Bengaluru. India’s game against the Netherlands coincides with Diwali celebrations.

Kohli turned 35 last Sunday and he marked the occasion with a sublime World Cup ton against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With this, Kohli succeeded in matching legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of 49 ODI centuries.

In her birthdate for Kohli, Anushka Sharma shared a few pictures on Instagram and wrote, "He is literally exceptional in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat I love you through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so Virat Kohli.”

Anushka also shared an adorable selfie with Kohli. The Indian cricketer reacted to the post by sharing a red heart and a dancing emoticon.

Kohli currently claims the second spot on the list of highest run scorers at this World Cup. The 35-year-old has so far notched 543 runs at an average of 108.60 in the competition. South Africa's Quinton de Kock claims the top spot with 550 runs at an average of 68.75.

