'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' makes it to Oscars shortlist in 'Best Original Song' category

RRR filmmakers are rejoicing as they progress further in the race to the Oscars.

The infectiously catchy song Naatu Naatu from the blockbuster Telugu film has been shortlisted for the 2023 Oscar Awards in the 'Best Original Song' category.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"What a way to start the day... #NaatuNaatu [from #RRR] - the most celebrated dance number of 2022 - shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in 'Original Song' category," he wrote.

Adarsh also announced that the Gujarati film Chhello Show was shortlisted in the 'Best International Feature Film' category.

"A memorable moment, indeed... #LastFilmShow [#ChhelloShow] shortlisted in 'International Feature Film' category at #Oscars2023," he wrote.

Earlier, RRR secured two spots in the nomination list for the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

RRR was nominated in two categories, 'Best Picture - Non-English Language' and 'Original Song - Motion Picture'.

In the first category, it competes against the films All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close and Decision to Leave.

In the second category, the song Naatu Naatu from the Ram Charan-starrer will compete with 'Where the Crawdads Sing' from Carolina, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

The filmmakers had submitted the film to The Academy for the Oscars in main categories. They asked for consideration in categories, including Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively.

The film collected over Rs12 billion worldwide.

