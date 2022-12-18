5 celebrities Shah Rukh Khan complimented in his #AskSRK session

Deepika Padukone bikini controversy: 5 times Bollywood stars came under the scanner for their outfits
Bollywood’s Badshah was all praises for some celebrities, during his #AskSRK session on Twitter.
The Pathaan actor replied to a number of questions tweeted to him on the microblogging site yesterday. The questions ranged anywhere from asking for his fitness regime, his favourite 'shayari' and even his WhatsApp number. However, King Khan humbly answered questions asking his opinion on personalities in the film industry, showering praises on some and revealing his willingness to work in films with others.
Here’s how the Swades actor reacted to questions about 5 celebrities during his series of questions and answers on Twitter.
Ram Charan
On being asked to say ‘one word’ about ‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor replied, “He is an old friend and very loving to my kids”.
Arijit Singh
Another user asked the Bollywood superstar about his opinion on playback singer Arijit Singh. Shah Rukh didn’t hold back on complimenting the Tera Yaar Hoon Main singer. “Arijit is a gem,” the actor wrote. He further revealed that the next song from his film Pathaan would feature his voice, hoping that everyone would ‘like it’.
Ayushmann Khurrana
"He’s a sweetheart,” Shah Rukh wrote in response to a user who asked the Devdas actor for one word related to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor Ayushmann Khurrana.
Yash
When asked to give ‘one word about Yash’, the actor from the Kannada film KGF, Shah Rukh Khan expressed all his wonderment and appreciation for the actor in a few words. “Yash is wow!!” he wrote.
Rajnikanth
The ‘King Khan’ of Bollywood gave a humble response when he was asked if he would like to do films with ‘Thalaivaar’ Rajnikanth.
“Will be an honour,” Shah Rukh wrote, leading to fans rejoicing about the hype the film featuring both the stars would have among fans.
