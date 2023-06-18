Video: Shah Rukh Khan shares daughter Suhana's debut film The Archies teaser

Pakistani singer Taher Shah turns actor, director, scriptwriter for his 'Eye To Eye' movie
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan wished daughter Suhana Khan all the best for her debut film, 'The Archies', on Father's Day.
Sharing the teaser of 'The Archies' on his social media handles, he wrote: "On Father's Day here's wishing the best to my baby... all the babies... and Tiger Baby... for #TheArchies!"
To his post on Instagram, Suhana replied: " luv uuuu."
Earlier, on Saturday, the film's teaser was released during Netflix's Tudum fan event.
The film marks the debut of Suhana, Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya.
The over-one-minute teaser reveals that the film is set in 1964 in Riverdale, described on a railway sign as a "hill station".
One of the transport links servicing the hill stations are small mountain railway trains running on narrow gauge tracks, known affectionately as "toy trains", and the teaser opens with a shot of the top train puffing into Riverdale station.
The Archies gang play music and dance at parties and classrooms while also enjoying their time outdoors. The teaser also offers a glimpse of the gang — Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor — falling in love and going through heartbreaks. Young actors Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina also feature in the film's cast.
Shah Rukh made his much-awaited comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with Siddharth Anand's blockbuster action-thriller 'Pathaan', which was released in January this year.
Shah Rukh will be next seen in the upcoming action-thriller 'Jawan', which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.
Helmed by South filmmaker Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film is billed to pack high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced the movie.
He also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' opposite actor Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of 'Dunki' is still awaited.
