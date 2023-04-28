Look: From Salman Khan to Sunny Leone, Bollywood stars dazzle on red carpet at Bollywood awards night

Take a look at what some of the biggest celebrities wore to the event

The Filmfare Awards are among Bollywood's most prestigious annual events, with stars turning up to the red carpet in style.

The awards were first introduced in 1954 and on Thursday, it marked its 68th edition. The latest event saw many young artistes fulfilling their dreams of winning the iconic 'Black Lady'.

From Alia Bhatt clinching the Best Actress trophy to Rajkummar Rao winning the Best Actor award, Filmfare Awards 2023 was mainly dominated by 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Badhai Do'.

Take a look at what some of the biggest celebrities wore to the star-studded event:

Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely stunning in a deep purple gown. Adorning her outfit with a simple choker, she let the voluminous dress stand out by keeping her accessories to the minimum.

One of Bollywood's biggest stars, Salman Khan, was set to host the night. He looked dapper in a suit at a press conference. He later changed to a classic all-black outfit while hosting the major event.

Alia Bhatt shone on the red carpet with a lovely fishcut gown. The bodice featured sequins, and gown had a long trail. She too, opted for a sleek bun with minimal jewellery, allowing her dress to stand out.

Taking home a Filmfare award, Pritam is seen showing a bright, dazzling smile at the event.

Sunny Leone looked dazzling in a colourful full-length dress. With a thigh-high slit, her multi-coloured dress surely made a statement on the red carpet.

Vicky Kaushal made a statement by pairing an iconic embroidered jacket with a plain black outfit.

Bhumi Pednekar sparkles in silver and white, as her form-fitting gown flares from just below her waist.

Veteran actor Rekha looks ethereal in an elegant sari with an elegant sheen. Spotted here with her iconic red lip and a matching 'potli' (handbag), she has never failed to stand out at the event.

