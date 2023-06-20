UAE: Watch Robbie Williams perform live at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena

Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew have also joined the diva for the patriotic thriller
Robbie Williams, a multi-award-winning artist, will take centre stage at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, on October 18.
Boasting 25 years of hits, the English singer-songwriter will treat fans of great pop music to a true musical extravaganza.
Williams, who first shot to fame as a member of the sensational pop group Take That, has since carved out an illustrious solo career that has solidified his status as one of the most iconic figures in the music industry. He has an impressive discography boasting seven UK No. 1 singles and a string of multi-platinum albums.
Williams holds a Guinness World Record for selling a staggering 1.6 million tickets in a day during his Close Encounters Tour in 2006. He won 18 Brit Awards, including Best British Male Artist, Outstanding Contribution to Music, and multiple MTV European Music Awards.
And come October, Williams will unleash his chart-topping tunes, including the sweet and addictive ‘Candy’, the anthemic ‘Angels’, and the irresistible charm of ‘She's the One’.
The event is brought to Abu Dhabi by Live Nation Middle East. Tickets go on sale on June 23 at 12 pm and can be booked at www.livenation.me.
