Kartik Aaryan speaks out about most challenging movie ‘Chandu Champion’

The 80-year-old Rolling Stones frontman has no plans to retire
Indian actor Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for the release of his film Chandu Champion, says he really feels a connect with his character in the movie.
Chandu Champion is based on the story of Murlikant Petkar, India's Paralympic gold champion.
He told ANI, "It [the movie] is based on the story of Murlikant Petkar. It shows his entire life journey. This story is more than a sports film. It is a very inspiring tale and took a lot of hard work to do this."
The 33-year-old actor unveiled the trailer for the Kabir Khan directorial in his hometown, Gwalior.
The actor explained what makes the movie so special to him, saying: "Launching the trailer of the film in Gwalior was a great experience. The kind of response I received from the audience was overwhelming. My father was also very emotional. This is a very relatable story and inspires a lot of people to achieve their dreams. It's the story of all the dreamers. And from where I had dreamed, I thought that the Chandu Champion trailer should be launched there. It was a different experience and we all liked it."
Talking about his experience working with Khan, Aaryan says, "This is the toughest film of my career. I don't think there will be a tougher role than this. Because of the way the story was, I was under a lot of pressure to do the full justice. I learned everything from scratch. I never thought of doing boxing or dangal [wrestling] in any film. And I was also very scared of deep water. So, swimming in the deep water and performing boxing with professional boxers was a very big thing for me."
Khan recently took to Instagram to shed light on Aaryan's remarkable journey, emphasising the actor's dedication to the role.He posted, "The story of Chandu Champion is an incredibly inspiring true story but the journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring." Khan reminisced about meeting Aaryan when he was undergoing physical transformation for the role, revealing, "He had 39 per cent body fat."
The movie is scheduled to hit UAE theatres on June 14.
ALSO READ:
The 80-year-old Rolling Stones frontman has no plans to retire
Eight-episode drama is set about 100 years before the 1999 film 'Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace'
Jaya and Amitabh tied the knot on June 3, 1973
Movie is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone
She posted photographs of her ensemble on social media
Actor says she’s trying out being an assistant director
Emotional post on Instagram comes with precious pictures