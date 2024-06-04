Rakul Preet Singh is all about 'casually chilling' at home

Tandon's driver had a row with three women outside her house
Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who is all set to star in upcoming film Indian 2, kicked off her week by posting photos on Instagram.
The Thank God actress on Monday took to her Instagram account to drop a series of pictures in her comfy co-ord set.
In the photos, Preet Singh is dressed in shades of green and pink.
The caption on this bunch of photos reads: "Casually chilling."
Preet Singh has been prolific on her Instagram handle of late; recently, she posted photos and a video from her trip with husband Jackky Bhagnani to Fiji.
