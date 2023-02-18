Kartik Aaryan issued ticket for flouting parking rules

Police share a picture of the Lamborghini, along with a light-hearted caption referencing the star's upcoming movie 'Shehzaada'

By ANI Published: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 11:18 PM

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan got into a spot of trouble on Friday, when he went to a temple to offer his prayers ahead of the release of his much-anticipated movie, 'Shehzaada' (Prince).

Mumbai traffic police issued a ticket to Kartik for parking his car - a Lamborghini - on the wrong side of the road.

They shared the picture of Kartik's car on social media, along with a quirky caption that referenced his movies.

"Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules."

(Problem? The problem was that the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the mistake of thinking that princes can flout traffic rules.)

Although the traffic police blurred the number plate of the actor's vehicle, it can still be seen. The police have not disclosed how much the actor had to pay.

