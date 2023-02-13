Dubai: Kartik Aaryan fans, here's your chance to dance with the Bollywood star

Actor is promoting 'Shehzada' in the city today

By CT Desk Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 2:29 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 2:45 PM

If Shah Rukh can do it, so can Kartik Aaryan! Following in the footsteps of Bollywood actors who have had their forthcoming movie trailers projected on to the tallest tower in the world, Burj Khalifa, comes news that Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada will be the latest to join the line. The trailer for the upcoming Bollywood comedy will be beamed on the Burj Khalifa tonight at 9pm.

Preceding that fans can get up close and personal with the Bollywood heartthrob at Reel Cinemas lobby, Dubai Mall, around 6:30 pm, where they can join the actor as he dances his heart out to the song Character Dheela from the movie. If you happen to be a hardcore fan of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star and would like to shake a leg with him in your shades, then now is your chance.

Shehzada is a remake of the 2020 Telugu action-comedy Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and stars Kartik and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the action drama is centered around a middle-class boy Bantu, who comes to realize that he is the actual child of a millionaire industrialist.

Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar also star in the movie that hits UAE cinemas on February 17. The movie also marks Kartik’s debut as a producer.