Jawan update: SRK wants fans to meet ‘the dealer of death’ Vijay Sethupathi

Shah Rukh Khan has shared Sethupathi’s first-look poster from the high-profile film on Instagram

Photo: Instagram

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 12:43 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has finally decoded for fans the mystery behind an “eye” poster shared by the makers of Jawan over the weekend. Well, it has nothing to do with SRK. The man behind that furious eye seen in the much-talked-about poster is none other than South superstar Vijay Sethupathi.

Shah Rukh Khan has shared Sethupathi’s first-look poster on Instagram. It features a close-up shot of the actor. Don’t miss those classic sunglasses. Sethupathi, as per the poster, is “the dealer of death”.

Shah Rukh Khan, in the caption, wrote, “There's no stopping him...Or is there? Watch out! Vijay Sethupathi. ” Jawan, helmed by Atlee, will release worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Now, take a look at the “eye” poster shared by Red Chillies Entertainment on Sunday. "He's watching you closely! Watch out for him,” read the caption of the post. Jawan is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Before this, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the first-look poster of Nayanthara. The actress, who will be playing a cop, is ready for the fight in her black get-up and a machine gun in her hands. Describing Nayanthara’s character in the film, SRK wrote, “She is the thunder that comes before the storm! Nayanthara.”

Shah Rukh Khan also treated fans to his villain avatar in Jawan. “Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta. [When I become a villain no hero stands any chance in front of me],” said the actor.

Along with Nayanthara, Jawan also marks director Atlee’s Bollywood debut. Not too long ago, the filmmaker opened up about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. In a tweet, Atlee said, "From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real life, Chief I guess I'm living the dream I've always dreamt of. Thank you so much. This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way.”

