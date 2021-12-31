Bollywood: Karan Johar posts first 'glimpse' of upcoming film 'Liger'

Sports drama was expected to be out in UAE on December 30
Karan Johar gave a glimpse of his upcoming film, Liger, on Friday. “Presenting the #LigerFirstGlimpse - packed with action & thrill,” he said on Instagram. “This is just the beginning, we'll see you in cinemas on 25th August, 2022! #Liger #VaatLagaDenge.”
The film features Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, who is seen as a boxer and later turns into a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter. It also has Mike Tyson making his debut in Indian films. Ananya Panday, daughter of actor Chunky Pandey also stars in it.
Reacting to her interactions with Mike, Ananya told a journalist: “He’s such a great guy. I am not going to lie. I was a bit scared to interact with him given his persona and boxing brilliance. It can get unnerving. We have grown up watching his bouts.” But contrary to his overwhelming image, he was extremely chilled out and funny. “He was like a big teddy bear,” she added.
Vijay starts life as a ‘chaiwaala’ (tea vendor) in Mumbai, takes to boxing and competes in the US. He shared the minute-long video on Twitter: “Glimpse. That’s it,” said the actor. Earlier, he tweeted: “Its been 2 years since you’ve seen me on screen - Now, just one more Night's sleep..And I’ll see you when you wake up! #LIGERFirstGlimpse.”
In 2019, Vijay was the most searched south Indian actor, according to Google. He was also featured in the Under 30 list of Forbes India. The Telugu actor shot to prominence in Pelli Choopulu in 2016. He also starred in Arjun Reddy, which was later adapted in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor playing the role of Kabir Singh.
