Video: Boxing legend Mike Tyson to star in Bollywood movie 'Liger'

Mumbai - 'For the first time ever, the king of the ring will be seen on the big screens of Indian cinema!'

By Web Report Published: Tue 28 Sep 2021, 12:43 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Sep 2021, 12:44 PM

Former boxing champ Mike Tyson will be featured in an upcoming Indian film Liger, being made in Hindi and south Indian languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Vijay Deverakonda, a leading Telugu actor and “the most searched” south Indian actor on Google, who will be starring in the film, tweeted: “We promised you Madness! We are just getting started :) For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle - #LIGER . The Baddest Man on the Planet. The God of Boxing, The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON #NamasteTYSON.”

The film is about a mixed martial arts expert (Vijay), who fights several international boxers including Tyson. It is being filmed in Goa.

“For the first time ever, the king of the ring will be seen on the big screens of Indian cinema! Welcoming @MikeTyson to the #LIGER team!🥊 #NamasteTyson,” said Karan Johar on Twitter. Karan, his Dharma Productions and others are producing the film.

Ananya Panday, who also stars in the film, posted on her Instagram site: Namaste Tyson 😍For the 1st time Ever 🤟🏻Introducing the Master of the RING to the INDIAN SCREENS 🤩DYNAMITE @MikeTyson on Board for #Liger 🥊