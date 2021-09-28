Video: Boxing legend Mike Tyson to star in Bollywood movie

Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the subsequent arrest of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty brought Indian showbiz under the NCB's radar
Entertainment3 days ago
Former boxing champ Mike Tyson will be featured in an upcoming Indian film Liger, being made in Hindi and south Indian languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
Vijay Deverakonda, a leading Telugu actor and “the most searched” south Indian actor on Google, who will be starring in the film, tweeted: “We promised you Madness! We are just getting started :) For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle - #LIGER . The Baddest Man on the Planet. The God of Boxing, The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON #NamasteTYSON.”
The film is about a mixed martial arts expert (Vijay), who fights several international boxers including Tyson. It is being filmed in Goa.
“For the first time ever, the king of the ring will be seen on the big screens of Indian cinema! Welcoming @MikeTyson to the #LIGER team!🥊 #NamasteTyson,” said Karan Johar on Twitter. Karan, his Dharma Productions and others are producing the film.
Ananya Panday, who also stars in the film, posted on her Instagram site: Namaste Tyson 😍For the 1st time Ever 🤟🏻Introducing the Master of the RING to the INDIAN SCREENS 🤩DYNAMITE @MikeTyson on Board for #Liger 🥊
Entertainment3 days ago
Authorities yet to confirm if prop gun used by the actor contained a live round.
Entertainment3 days ago
The entertainment industry has a long history of on-set accidents.
Entertainment3 days ago
There’s just a week left to buy your scary costumes and carve out traditional pumpkins
Entertainment4 days ago
Chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya assisted him with drugs thrice.
Entertainment4 days ago
She said the conversation had been about cigarettes, not weed
Entertainment4 days ago
24-year-old peddler's name emerged from alleged chats
Entertainment4 days ago
A total of 20 people have been arrested so far in the cruise ship drug case.
Entertainment5 days ago