Bhumi Pednekar's crime thriller 'Bhakshak' teaser out, film to release on February 9

Published: Thu 18 Jan 2024, 5:54 PM

Makers of the upcoming crime thriller film ‘Bhakshak’ on Thursday unveiled the film’s official teaser.

Taking to Instagram, producer Gauri Khan shared the teaser which she captioned, “A fearless journalist on a mission to uncover the truth against all odds. #Bhakshak, inspired by true events, releasing on 9th February, only on Netflix.”

Helmed by Pulkit, Bhakshak stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.

Bhakshak explores the journey of an unwavering woman’s quest to seek justice. Bhumi Pednekar as Vaishali Singh portrays the role of an investigative journalist who wants to bring to light a heinous crime, laying bare the ground reality of crimes against women.

Soon after Gauri Khan shared the teaser, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Our aim was to shed light on the harsh realities of society and spark conversations that lead to meaningful change,” director Pulkit shared. “I’m looking forward to more people joining this important dialogue.”

The film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from February 9. ANI

